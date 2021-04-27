Mailbag: Let's continue the current trajectory

School board chair Dr. Sami Al-AbdRabbuh has been an effective leader for Corvallis students and their families, and he should be reelected this spring.

Under Sami’s leadership, the school board has shown it can walk and chew gum at the same time. His proactive support of students has helped our 2020 high school graduation rate reach an all-time high of 90%. Sami has also worked to make our schools safe and welcoming for all children, especially the most vulnerable, through initiatives that protect against hate speech, support LGBTQ+ students and provide needed mental health services.

Academic excellence calls for all these supports, so all students can thrive, learn and grow. Our entire community will be nourished by the excellent and inclusive education our students receive.

Sami’s colleagues, Dr. Luhui Whitebear and Vince Adams, are also on the ballot. I encourage you to check the box by their names, along with their fellow candidate, Dr. Shauna Tominy. Let’s continue the current trajectory of the school board and elect these four equity candidates.

Cindy Thelen

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0