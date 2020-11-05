Mailbag: Let's all show a little civility

The political animosity, intolerance and hypocrisy as expressed by Zach Braff and others in David Crary’s article on the Girl Scouts in the Oct. 30 paper I found appalling.

The Girl Scouts of America have always supported and encouraged girls and women to strive for and reach their full potential in their chosen careers, so they sent out congratulations to Amy Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court. Mr. Braff and U.S. Rep. Pressley (D) from Massachusetts vilified and even threatened the GSA with financial withdrawal of support during its annual cookie drive!

The GSA was bullied and intimidated enough to withdraw its tweet, which makes me wonder what happened to freedom of speech and tolerance for opposing opinions in our so-called democracy.

Braff and Pressley’s accusations are unfounded and spiteful. Barrett is a professional woman of integrity and fairness, qualities they should ponder before resorting to name-calling and threats.

Let’s all show a little civility in the public and private arena; it might then be possible to accomplish something for the good of us all.

Sandra Barbera

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0