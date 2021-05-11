Mailbag: Let your voicemail answer scammers

Be aware of scam callers!

Scammers use real numbers through technology. Xfinity has started putting (V) on caller ID for real numbers. I have answered calls from people with both foreign and American accents who have the names of our household members. I know scammers buy our information from the dark web. The dark web is an area of the internet where criminals buy and sell personal information.

In an April 26 call, the person asked me if we used Medicare insurance. I knew it was a scammer, so I replied, “No” as he tried to pressure me to agree that we had Medicare insurance. I did not verify our names. He said, “The paper Medicare card is obsolete and we are issuing out new plastic cards” before he hung up. I know Medicare does not call. They correspond by mail.

We received a call from someone claiming to be contracted with the Department of Veterans Affairs, who set up appointments for my dad’s claim. Everything sounded generic, so I called the eye clinic and verified that they were legitimate. I called the VA and verified that the phone call was legitimate. The VA thanked me for verifying and wanting to protect my dad from scammers. Systems can be hacked, so verify!