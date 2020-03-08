Mailbag: Let voters decide on cap and trade

As they said they would, the Republicans walked out on the legislative session because the Democrats want to force their vote on cap and trade. This is no surprise to anyone.

Rather than put the bill on the ballot for the citizens of Oregon to vote on, which would have been common sense, the Democrats are having a major tantrum. They are now working on a bill to ban session boycotts. This is interesting, since in the past, the Democrats also have been known to walk out on a session or two themselves.

They are also (again) subpoenaing the Republicans who are out of the office, using up resources from other agencies, as well as wasting time and getting nothing done, while still drawing paychecks.

Meanwhile, taxpayers are forced to watch their senators act like a group of 4-year-olds screaming and pounding the floor because they’re not getting their way. Put the bill before the voters and let’s get the remaining items on the agenda done.

Cecilia Rappin

Sweet Home

