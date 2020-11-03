Mailbag: Let us make it so; vote Trump out

Not my president. A charge unfairly levied on Democrats for four years. The reality is that this president is not willing to be my president.

I attended his inauguration. There I waited with anticipation that, like presidents before him, he would put the campaign behind and embrace all Americans, assuring us he would be our president, an American President. But then he spoke.

I remember the chilling effect of his “carnage” vitriol on the steps of the Capitol as he spoke directly to his loyal red MAGA-capped audience, while finger pointing at the few foolish souls like me giving him an opportunity to be our president. He never pivoted. The past four years have been one long exhausting campaign where he opts to speak only to his red-hatted army.

Divisiveness is the food he feeds them, his so-called winners. He satisfies their appetite with hateful speech and unraveling of President Obama’s signature accomplishments, despite the reality that this hurts his red-capped lemmings. But this is the raw meat they want. They still hate the fact that America had a Black president. Their racist bones cannot stand it.