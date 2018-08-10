Based on my observations from five-plus years of volunteering to pick up debris along Oregon’s roadways, and because of Oregon’s current beverage deposit procedures, I estimate between $30 million to $100 million in container revenue is not being realized by Oregon! And, instead, this revenue is solely benefiting the distributor!
This is because current legislation allows distributors to charge a 10-cent deposit when it delivers beverages, covered under Oregon’s Bottle Bill, to a store and then the store charges a 10-cent deposit when it sells beverages to a customer. When a customer returns the empty containers to a store or redemption center, the store pays the customer 10 cents per container, and when the store returns the empty containers to a distributor, the distributor pays 10 cents per container to the stores. This current procedure allows the distributor to retain the deposit revenue for any containers not returned, and for Oregon to incur the penalty of containers left along our roadways and open spaces.
It would be in Oregon’s financial interest if it were to change legislation to specify Oregon control the collection and reimbursement of container deposit funds, which would then allow Oregon to retain the $30-100 million in revenue from nonreturned containers. These monies could then be used for Oregon’s environmental improvement (recycling) and community interest!
If you agree, then voice your support to our governor and your state legislators!
Bill Tally
Albany (Aug. 9)
