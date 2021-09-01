Mailbag: Let senator know you support SB0842

This past year, the State of Oregon took some of the stimulus money the federal government sent to us.

The Oregon Senate tried to give us back that money through Senate Bill 842, but that bill has so far been blocked by the Democrats and I’m not sure why. Property owners were not given a break on their property taxes in 2020; rent and mortgage payments were deferred, not forgiven; the state has a surplus of taxes to give back to Oregonians next year.