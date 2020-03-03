Mailbag: Let's keep this all in perspective

I have a real problem with our 24-hour news cycle pounding us daily because they have so much time to fill when we really have had enough of what the topic may be. My current issue with CNN, Fox, etc., is that their constant bombardment on us sometimes leads to actions on our part that may be totally useless and detrimental to us and our neighbors.

My current issue is with the new flu epidemic and the worldwide attention it is getting. Yes, it is serious, and yes, we don't yet have a vaccine for it, but enough is enough! (Please note that current vaccines are about 47% effective, according to the CDC.)

Do folks not realize, from what I have read today from the CDC, that the 2018-19 flu season ending 2/19/19 showed between 15 million and 17 million flu cases; and between 12,000 and 19,000 deaths, and that the CDC reports a typical flu season for the U.S. results in between 12,000 and 56,000 deaths per year?

So please check my figures and correct me if I am wrong, but we have to keep this all in perspective. It is serious and we do need a vaccine, but we do not need media hype to increase our already high concern for this issue!

Roger Kroening

Albany

