Health care reform is something worth thinking about!
In fact, our state Legislature has been thinking abut it for several years. A couple of sessions ago, the Oregon Legislature authorized a study to determine the best way to organize and fund a statewide universal health care system — one which would provide health care to all residents of Oregon. The study examined four different ways of providing such a plan — our current system, a public option, single-payer, and one other. But they neglected one thing — paying for the study. So last session, they did pass a measure which authorized funding for the study and a time-table for reporting the results. (Our then-15th District Republican Representative Andy Olson voted both for the study and its funding.) The resulting Rand Report stated that publicly funded, privately delivered health care (improved single-payer medicare for all ) was the answer!
So, now finally, we have the next step: SB 770, as described in a letter-to-the-editor Mailbag, April 21), provides for the establishment of a commission to develop a plan for implementing and funding such a health care for all plan for Oregon. I urge you to contact your legislators, both senators and representatives, and urge them to support the establishment of this commission. You can find their contact information on your computer via OLIS (Oregon Legislature Information Service.)
Let’s get our health care system fixed!
Edith Orner
Albany (April 23)