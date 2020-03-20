Mailbag: Let's be clear about what socialism is

Will Reid (Mailbag, March 13) disputes my assertion that socialism has not failed in every instance, but only provides examples where it has been tried and ultimately abandoned. More importantly, from our modern perspective, he has not named a country where it has succeeded since the advent of the Industrial Revolution. (Agrarian civilizations from 4,000 years ago are apples and oranges, don't you think?)

He tells us, "Denmark and Sweden are socialist countries today." Wikipedia tells us just the opposite: "Sweden is a competitive and highly liberalized, open market economy. The vast majority of Swedish enterprises are privately owned and market oriented" and "The economy of Denmark is a modern market economy."

Are they high-tax, nanny states? Yes, they are, but that is far from the same thing as socialist. After the capitalist economy has worked its wonders, profits are left in the hands of entrepreneurs. Society, then, through its government, determines the amount of these profits that will be forfeited to tax and redistributed to others. In Sweden and Denmark, that number is extremely high.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But the Swedish government doesn't own the furniture manufacturers that supply Ikea, and it doesn't own Ikea. If it did, that would be a socialist economy.