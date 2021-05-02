Mailbag: Let reps know you support HR 2307

Economic and environmental leaders agree that a price on carbon emissions is an essential part of the solution to averting climate disaster and preserving a livable planet.

However, it is also acknowledged that raising the costs for transportation fuels and home heating, plus all the goods and services derived from our fossil economy, will adversely affect low-income people. There ought to be a way to put the burden of addressing climate change on the backs of those who have benefited most from our wealthy fossil fuel economy.

HR 2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would exactly do that. It puts a rising fee on carbon pollution and returns the entire fee to households in monthly payments. The act would achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Two-thirds of families would experience a net financial benefit, because their increased expenses would be less than the monthly dividend.

Only the wealthy third of citizens, who have bigger carbon footprints, would be paying more than they get back. But they are the ones who can afford it.

You can get more information on this proposal from Citizens Climate Lobby. I urge my fellow Oregonians to check out HR 2307 and let our elected representatives know that you support this fair and effective solution to climate change.