Mailbag: Let reps know we need HR 763

The Aug. 16 article in the Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald, “Rich emit more carbon than poor in U.S.,” illustrates the basic cause of climate change.

It is caused by excess. Too much driving, too much air travel, too much consumption, too much packaging, too-big houses on too-big lots, too many toys, too much meat, too much garbage.

There are billions of people on the planet, and many people in this country too, who have too little of everything. Climate change and other associated environmental devastation is not cause by too many people. It is caused by too many privileged First World citizens with too much money and too many opportunities to live wastefully.

The privileged wealthy will continue ruining the planet for everyone because there is no economic disincentive to their wasteful lifestyle. The simplest and fairest curb on excess consumption is a large fee on carbon emissions which is returned as a dividend to all households. Taxing fossil fuels at the point of production will raise the price of consumption through the entire economy.