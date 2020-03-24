Mailbag: Let majority elect the president

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are elected by popular vote; each state is represented according to its population. The Senate, however, represents land, not people. The five states with the lowest populations (total population of about 3.6 million people) have a total of 10 senators, whereas the five most populous states (total population of 122.2 million) have the same total number of senators.

One argument in favor of the Electoral College concerns the “tyranny of the majority.” Recent elections in which the Electoral College, not the popular vote, determined the president were very close. Either candidate would not have represented a tyranny of any sort. Besides, we have checks and balances in a normally functioning federal government. And we don’t want a tyranny of the minority, which has happened with the Senate. Currently, the president is elected by states’ electors, and whoever wins the popular vote in most states gets all of that state’s electors.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s time to elect the president by the majority of voters, wherever they live in the country, not by the anachronistic Electoral College. “One person, one vote” should be the rule in presidential elections, just like all other elections. Let’s have a more democratic republic.

Stephen Lawson

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0