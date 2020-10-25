Mailbag: Let Keith Kolkow be the one you select

I am writing in support of City Council Ward 1 candidate Keith Kolkow.

I think the best way to describe Keith, and why he has my trust, is that he is authentic — he is not a career politician but rather someone who cares deeply and passionately about the community that he lives and works in.

I first met Keith when I was working for the Albany Visitors Association. I was responsible for our social media marketing and website content, and noticed that Keith was documenting life in Albany on his Instagram page, even though he wasn’t being paid for it. You could tell that he truly wanted our local restaurants and businesses to flourish. So I asked if he would do some volunteer photography for us.

After we chatted, I discovered he was a veteran. That impressed me even further — a commitment to selflessly serve both his country and his community.

Public servants and elected officials often seem to lose their humbleness and nimbleness. But with Keith, if I ever needed help as a disabled senior, all I have to do is give Keith a text and he immediately asks what he can do to help. I’ve seen Keith reach out to members of our community who have specific needs, and he’s right there for them.