Mailbag: Let forests truly regrow

It begins anew. The talk of the timber industry will come to the rescue by “salvage logging” our forests that are currently burning.

Why would we entrust the same timber corporations that converted millions of acres of Oregon’s national forests into fire-prone tree farms?

The timber corporations never planted forests.

After replanting Douglas firs, the red alders are sprayed with herbicides to prevent shading of the replant. They make nitrates for the soil?

The huge logs cut and hauled away represent literally millions of tons of soil. A forest “grows on itself,” and how is soil regenerated?

The rotation of cutting is growing shorter, in some cases; replanted tree farms are cut down after 20 years! Fewer and fewer snags and nurse logs, along with reduced habitat provisions, mean loss of native forest-dependent species.

Trees planted in tight spacing means greater forest fires, ability for disease like Swiss needle cast to spread more easily, and repeated clear-cutting acerbates erosion and landslides.

The forest never contains magnificent trees 250 feet tall and 20 feet in circumference and standing tall for 10 centuries!