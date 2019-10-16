Amidst the hue and cry of "Medicare for All," "Medicare for Some" and "Public Option," it's important to remember that Oregon has passed into law, with Senate Bill 770, a plan to explore universal, affordable, high-quality health care financing in our state. This act establishes a task force, composed of citizens as well as health care professionals and other stakeholders, to develop and recommend to the Legislature a plan to enable every person living in Oregon to go to the doctor without the burden of deductibles, premiums, co-pays and other out-of-pocket expenses.
Around the world, health care systems without payment at the time of service have brought down costs and increased good health outcomes for their populations, while eliminating the crushing and sometimes bankrupting burden that insurance companies regularly place upon patients and their families.
The creation of the task force for this plan offers opportunities for statewide input and learning among all Oregon residents, and such an opportunity will be available Oct. 23 at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. From 7 p.m. to 8:30, the bill's chief sponsor, local legislators, and a health policy expert will present information and answer your questions. Please consider joining this important public meeting.
Ron Green
Albany (Oct. 15)