Hello, Sen. Sara Gelser and Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis.
Who are these Oregon legislators, whom you occasionally hear named, but never have any need for? Have they ever been known to do you a political favor, or would you know their names or how to solicit a favor?
Yet these are your real Oregon legislators, these folks in Salem who pass any hard calls on to the voters and then seem to work for the next 10 years to subvert that same voting outcome.
Presently, I feel I am being mistreated by our Oregon Department of Revenue. I employed the very best CPAs in Albany, but that was not good enough for the state. My Oregon tax return was e-filed on March 15. Last year, this meant my refund arrived around March 20. On March 28, I received a threat from the Department of Revenue to mail them copies of my form 1099-R that my CPA had used in the tax preparation. On March 29, I spent some three hours digging these records out, copied them and mailed them on April 1.
Now, as I see it, my princely $124 refund has been withheld 60 days so far! I have twice called the Oregon "Where is My Refund" site, but they only say they do not know when the request refund will come up. Could even be July! So why are we required to pay penalties and interest after April 15, but not the state?
Could I get any help with this, legislators?
Ronald Avery
Albany (May 19)