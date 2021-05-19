Mailbag: Left-wing liberals show true colors

I read with some amusement Mr. Halsey’s latest contributions to the Albany Democrat-Herald (“A fine example of dog-whistle politics,” April 27).

It’s a good thing there was a brief title, or I would have thought he was writing about the left-wing liberal mindset. Funny how much things seem the same, depending on one’s outlook. It’s too bad we come down to name-calling and bashing each other. I know we had “President Bone Spurs,” but no name-calling on President Biden’s failure to serve our country.

I can say without reservation that the liberal parts of our so-called political leaders have sunk to tremendous lows over the last five years. With vulgar rumblings of impeachment before President Trump was even inaugurated to an attempt at totally destroying a fine Supreme Court nominee, McCarthyism seems to be in vogue.

We have a future vice president saying “The girl must be believed” to pretty much the same accusations leveled at our current president, and it’s no big deal. The list can go on, and it doesn’t leave out the ADH; so far I haven’t seen a fact-check column on our current president. Never mind that our vice president was picked purely on her gender and skin color.