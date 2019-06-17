On June 4, 2019, we attended the Lebanon High School graduation. As the principal was speaking to the graduates and their family and friends, he acknowledged many of the extracurricular activities and sports the students were involved in and praised their accomplishments.
However, one sport was glaringly missed, wrestling. Wrestling is a sport that requires not only physical strength but also discipline and many of these young men gave many hours on and off the mat to conquer those strengths and disciplines. This year Lebanon High School had three seniors and one sophomore take first place at districts and advance to state. As the wrestling seniors sat on that field at graduation neither they nor their team received the acknowledgement they deserved.
As parents and grandparents of a wrestler, we know only too well what these young men and their families and coaches sacrificed to help them reach their goals and stand on that podium at districts. It was sad and discouraging to not have wrestling be acknowledged as a credible sport and the wrestling team be praised for their accomplishments too.
At future graduations and even throughout the school year, we hope that all administrators and staff at Lebanon High School as well as the Lebanon community recognize how great this sport is and encourage these young men as they represent their school as a Lebanon Warrior wrestler.
Dirk and Roxanne Richardson
Albany (June 14)