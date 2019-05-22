Over the past several years, the Lebanon Fire District has been working on a plan to replace its main station and some key apparatus. Our goal is to meet these capital needs at the lowest possible impact to taxpayers.
The Fire District funds daily emergency operations through a property tax levy and ambulance revenue. However, costly capital items such as stations and apparatus are funded through voter-approved bonds.
Our plan is to retire an existing bond one year early, which reduces the overall amount property owners would pay. We then would ask voters to approve a replacement bond for the station and apparatus projects during the Nov. 5 general election.
The net increase for taxpayers would be 14 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The bond rate property owners pay also would decrease as our community grows.
We are not able to fund capital projects through our operations budget without reducing emergency service levels. This plan is a way to accomplish capital projects and reduce the impact to taxpayers.
We look forward to having our community participate in the public process as the conversation unfolds this summer.
Allen D. Forster
Lebanon (May 21)
The writer is the president of the Lebanon Fire District Board of Directors.