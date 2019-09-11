Regarding the letter from Steve Rose that appeared in the newspaper on Thursday, Sept. 5: Congratulations, Steve, on your recent graduation from medical school and your new your new psychiatricdDegree.
Please be advised, however, it is unethical to diagnose a patient without actually being in the same room and conducting several consultations. As a result of that, I feel that you are not quite ready to hang out your shingle at this time. Chill out, have a beer and leave the mental diagnosis to the professionals, please. Thank you!
Jim Carver
Albany (Sept. 5)