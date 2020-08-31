Mailbag: Learn why the size of a letter matters

Two main concerns based on the letters to the editor I have read over the last few months:
First, that the Gazette-Times does not seem to care that letters to the editor should be for exploring people’s different views about complex issues, but should not be a place for condoning racially prejudiced perspectives by putting them in print. (And stop publishing letters that contain patently false information, which I see at least once a week.)
Second, that among some in our community there is a severe lack of empathy. If you are worked up at Black people having their shared experiences and history represented with a capital letter when white is not, you need to learn more to get why the size of a letter might matter.
If you are white and angry, suggesting that you have experienced racism just like people of color because you had a bad experience with POC, you need to be willing to do what it takes to understand the immense, wide-ranging and long-lasting pain that has been inflicted on people of color in this country. If changing the name of a school sends you into a frenzy, really try to put yourself in someone else’s shoes.
This column gives too much voice to those expressing their implicit biases and lack of willingness to really learn from the experiences of others and develop true empathy. There are so many resources and ways to learn more — maybe start with a recent book, “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson.
Caroline Hay
Corvallis
