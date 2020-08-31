Mailbag: Learn why the size of a letter matters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two main concerns based on the letters to the editor I have read over the last few months:

First, that the Gazette-Times does not seem to care that letters to the editor should be for exploring people’s different views about complex issues, but should not be a place for condoning racially prejudiced perspectives by putting them in print. (And stop publishing letters that contain patently false information, which I see at least once a week.)

Second, that among some in our community there is a severe lack of empathy. If you are worked up at Black people having their shared experiences and history represented with a capital letter when white is not, you need to learn more to get why the size of a letter might matter.

If you are white and angry, suggesting that you have experienced racism just like people of color because you had a bad experience with POC, you need to be willing to do what it takes to understand the immense, wide-ranging and long-lasting pain that has been inflicted on people of color in this country. If changing the name of a school sends you into a frenzy, really try to put yourself in someone else’s shoes.