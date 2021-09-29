Mailbag: Learn more about mental health care

Arguably one of the most heartbreaking moments of anyone’s life is learning a beloved family member or friend is affected by mentally illness. Finding effective treatment is near impossible, due to stigma, professional treatment provider shortages and poorly if at all, locally funded behavioral health services.

When your loved one, through the manifestations of a severe mental illness lands in jail, heart breaking becomes life threatening, not just for your loved one, but for everyone involved.

“The inmates who come to us with a severe mental illness are the most dangerous people we see, to themselves and to our deputies and correctional officers. Most officers will tell you that they will take the most hardened criminal all day long over the severely mentally ill individual who is in jail for retail theft.” (Sheriff Howard G. Buffett, Macon County, Illinois. Macon County is mostly rural, with roughly 107,000 people.)

The Linn County Law Enforcement Levy is coming.

Learn from YOUR commissioners about behavioral health services in the Linn County Jail.

Frank Moore

Albany

