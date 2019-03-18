I am currently a student at LBCC. It was brought to my attention the plans of canceling the horticulture and agriculture programs that I currently am enrolled in.
I am in my second semester back working my way to be enrolled at OSU for agronomy. I have farmed or been in the agriculture trade in some capacity my whole life, except for a year, and upon receiving the news of the imminent future of these classes I was horrified.
Because of these classes I have been able to learn why we do certain things in the field through science and understanding instead of feel. To know how a certain action will affect the ecosystem of a field. I highly believe it is wrong and sad for a school I have regarded as a pillar to a large community to cut a program that is important to the area.
We are the Grass Seed Capital of the World! What sort of message does this send when a college in this area known for farming cancels these programs? It doesn't fill me with pride in my school. It makes me sad for the future of those who wish to work the earth, to grow crops be they for human consumption, animal feed and so fourth.
I hope the board of directors come to realize how they have let down a large group of us who support the school through the ag department.
Casey Johnson
