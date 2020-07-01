Mailbag: LBCC cuts water technology program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s hard to tell from the name, but the Linn-Benton Community College Water, Environment and Technology program trains operators and technicians to operate public drinking water treatment plants and wastewater treatment facilities.

Their primary jobs are to provide safe drinking water and to protect the river water quality in our area.

LBCC started in 1966, and soon after, the Water, Environment and Technology program was started. This program has turned out operators to fill the needs of our local communities and other communities across the state. Actually, a number of program graduates have moved to many different states to work.

LBCC’s program enjoys a strong reputation across the country for highly trained graduates. If you were to check in with your local treatment facilities, you would probably find a number of LBCC-trained operators there.

Did the administration convene a council of industry representatives and public health professionals to consider the impact of cutting this program? I know this didn’t happen. Instead, it was a group of administrators sitting around a table looking for budget cuts. They looked at the Water, Environment and Technology program. It’s a small program, only two faculty members, easy target.