Over the last nearly three years, various investigations and Donald Trump himself have provided ample evidence of his corrupt and unethical nature. During that time, Republicans in Congress have defended the indefensible time and again, primarily out of fear of angering Trump’s base and risking a defeat at the polls. It is time these legislators wake up and realize that Trump’s base is either not paying attention, or they simply do not care that they are supporting a crook, and possibly worse.
Every government official, whether elected or appointed, swears an oath upon assuming office. The words often vary depending upon the office, but one clarion pledge rings throughout - to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America. There is no caveat or escape clause that suggests there is an exemption from this promise. There is no fine print that says one can opt-out of his oath, if abiding by it risks personal or public sacrifice or loss. It is not a pledge to a constituency. It is a pledge to a document and a vision of governance that is older than anyone who has ever sworn allegiance to it.
The fact that Trump has chosen to violate his oath is not an excuse for others to follow suit in blind obedience. It is time for Republican legislators to stand up and honor their oaths.
Kenneth R. England
Albany (Oct. 24)