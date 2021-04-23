Mailbag: Law doesn't eliminate 'souls to the polls'

Well, this was inevitable. Somebody was bound to write a letter making absurd general claims about the Georgia elections law without noting a single specific.

Somebody was going to baselessly insult Georgia Republicans as racists without offering any proof. That somebody is John Larsen (“Wow, Georgia, I am impressed,” April 2).

Pray tell, sir, what’s racist about it? Replacing subjective signature voter ID on mail-in ballots with objective state-issued ID? Already required to vote in person, necessary to have to board an airplane or buy a beer, same as requirement in Democratic strongholds California and New Jersey.

Closing polls earlier on Election Day? No, staying the same at 7 p.m., just like California and Massachusetts. Curtailing weekend early voting? Nope, it actually expands it, and, by the way, Democratic Connecticut and New Jersey don’t provide it at all. Eliminating “souls to the polls?” Not in the law.

How about reducing the number of ballot drop boxes? Again, no; they weren’t allowed at all other than via an emergency COVID-19 measure for the last election only. Outlawing no-excuse mail-in voting? No, Georgia has that — but New York and Connecticut don’t.