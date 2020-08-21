Mailbag: Last word on masks and political parties

Re: Mary Brock’s letter (Mailbag, Aug. 10), I am also getting tired of being told I am a Trumper and I am one of the group not wearing a mask.
Mary’s letter of May 29, where she stated “Polls show it is mostly Trump voters who won’t wear masks. So Trumpers out there: Wear masks," made me wonder just why she hadn’t told the Biden fans to wear a mask!
I went on to reply, I would enjoy reading the poll that showed Trumpers were the ones not wearing masks! I am still wanting to see this poll.
Yes! Mary, I am glad you learned not to accept as fact everything you read in the paper. However, please! When you write in a letter to the editor make sure you can save a copy to review what you said in it!
R.L. Wilson
Albany
