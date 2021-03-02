Mailbag: Lack of system-wide thinking

This has been submitted to the governor’s office, the Linn County Health Department, the Linn County Commissioners and The Oregonian.

I do not understand the thinking that underlies the lack of consistency and planning with the scheduling of patients for the coronavirus vaccine. In Linn County, one publication says to call a number to be placed on a waiting list for future vaccines. In calling the number, the message is that no appointments are available and to call back when they are. Is that not what the first message is intended to address?

Meanwhile in Lincoln County, people can register and be scheduled for a call back when their appointment is scheduled. No waiting on the delivery of vaccine to call back at that time, no waiting for available appointments. This is certainly a far kinder way to treat people and makes far more sense that the very poor system currently available in Linn County and elsewhere.

And why the inconsistency that adds to the chaos? Life is tough enough out here right now without the added burden of a total lack of system-wide thinking and implementation. I do not understand. Lots of us don’t. Please address this system-wide issue.

Joan Hill

Brownsville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0