Mailbag: Kudos to OSU for 'conserving waste'

I was pleased to see the Anthony Rimel article on page 1 this morning ("Group Shares Climate Protest at Oregon State," Dec. 7).

I'm comforted by the fact that Provost Edward Feser has assured us the university is making progress toward the 2009 pledge to be carbon-neutral by 2025. Particularly important is that the dining centers and catering departments are "conserving waste." My dictionary defines "conserving" as "to protect from harm or destruction." I'm fascinated by the idea of the university protecting its waste. As I've said many times, the university that conserves waste is way ahead of the curveball of climate change.

And I'm left wondering: What is the carbon footprint of Oregon State? What do they have to eliminate or change to meet the carbon-neutral pledge? I assume the sports program will be the first to go. And all those ancient classroom buildings with huge numbers of single-pane windows? I wonder if any grad students have calculated the footprint as it stands today? If we knew that number, we could divide by 5 (years left until the carbon-neutral pledge comes due) and figure the OSU progress on an annual basis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ed Ray is about to quit the game. His replacement as president will inherit the carbon pledge as a critical part of her/his new job. I'll be counting down the days until the new leader declares victory.