Mailbag: KU study shows mask-wearing helps

In response to Mr. Yamaguchi’s referral to the recently published and limited-in-scope Danish trial of masks finding no significant difference (Nov. 29), I would like to guide people to the University of Kansas study that did a trial from June to August of this year.

It stated, “As of Aug. 11, 24 (23%) Kansas counties had a mask mandate in place, and 81 did not. Mandated counties accounted for two-thirds of the Kansas population (1,960,703 persons; 67.3%) and were spread throughout the state, although they tended to cluster together. Six (25%) mandated and 13 (16%) non-mandated counties were metropolitan areas.

“Thirteen (54%) mandated counties and seven (9%) non-mandated counties had implemented at least one other public health mitigation strategy not related to the use of masks (e.g., limits on size of gatherings and occupancy for restaurants). During June 1–7, 2020, the seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 incidence among counties that ultimately had a mask mandate was three cases per 100,000, and among counties that did not, was four per 100,000 (table).