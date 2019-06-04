To this great community:
As Annette and I head into our final days here in Albany as Tom's Garden Center, we would like to say a big "thank you."
Thank you to this great community and your support of Annette and I, our family and of Tom's Garden Center.
It has been our pleasure serving this community and are grateful for the many, many life long friendships we have made along the way.
Thirty years has gone by so fast and every day has been a pleasure supplying our great customers with quality lawn and garden supplies and gardening advice.
It is our hope that Annette and I have served our community well with honesty and integrity and maybe have left Albany just a little greener over our 30 years.
I wished that I had enough space to list all the wonderful people and businesses that have helped and guided us along our way; there are many and Albany is so blessed to have such a great business community.
Angels like Bob and Jean Reynolds and Mike and Kathy Martin of Valley Fire Control, Buzz Wheeler of Coastal Farm and Ranch and Jay and Teresa of Burchams Metals. These fine people have been, I believe unbeknownst to them, mentors and examples of great people and community leaders who Annette and I have tried to live up to. We've tried to operate our business and give back to our community as they have.
It has been our great pleasure and we will miss you all and you will all be in our prayers daily.
Tom and Annette Krupicka
Albany (June 4)