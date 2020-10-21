Mailbag: Kolkow will make a great councilor

Keith Kolkow has what it takes to be a responsive, thoughtful and decisive city councilor. Among his many strengths is being a good listener, one who respectfully hears people out — whatever their position.

Keith served in the Air Force in Texas, working in logistics management. He learned about teamwork and adapting to new communities. He also gained valuable leadership experience as president of the Airman’s Advisory Council. In Albany, Keith has volunteered with a number of organizations, including board service for the Albany Downtown Association. He founded and continues to organize the successful Albany Pride event.

Keith is keenly interested in issues affecting Albany and all of its residents. He is a strong supporter of the city’s Human Relations Commission and its mission of “committing to diversity, equity and inclusion in the community.”

He also serves on the Diversity Advisory Team for the Albany Police Department. He knows how the city council works, having attended or watched recordings of most council meetings over the past five years. He’s in his second term as a member of the city’s Landmarks Commission.

Please join me in voting for Keith Kolkow for Albany City Council Ward 1b. He’ll make a great city councilor who will represent all of our best interests.