Mailbag: Kolkow has the experience

Here’s why I voted for Keith Kolkow for the Albany City Council and encourage everyone in Ward 1 to do the same:

When I met Keith, I suspected from his appearance that he was a veteran. When he said he was, I asked if he wanted to join a volunteer association of veterans. Those who know him would not be surprised to learn that he immediately agreed, but I did not know him then. The next time I saw him, he asked me if I wanted to attend a Rotary meeting with him.

When I went, I found out that he had just become an officer of the local group. Although he is employed full time for a nonprofit agency that provides services for children and their families, he attended both these meetings on his lunch hour. I began to see a pattern.

Only when I got to know him better did I learn that he is a volunteer member of the Landmark Advisory Commission and the Downtown Association, a regular volunteer involved at various levels in many annual Albany public events, and that in a previous job and as a member of the Landmarks Commission, he has been involved in overseeing management of large budgets that receive funds from multiple sources.

All in all, he has the experience for the job and a lifetime of service that proves to me that he is running to serve the people of Albany.