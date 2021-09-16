Mailbag: KKK was born from Confederate Army

In 1808, with the passage of the Act Prohibiting the Importation of Slaves, the Southern states recognized the extent to which the federal government posed a threat to their aristocratic agrarian lifestyle dependent on slavery.

They were glad they pushed for a constitutional amendment guaranteeing their right to a well-armed militia.

Then when the second war with England broke out four years later, many of these states cast their lot with the British, assuming they would be more sympathetic toward their aristocratic lifestyle, and would allow them to continue to keep and import slaves. With the British defeat in 1814, the Southern states continued their campaign to thwart efforts by abolitionists to end slavery.

When these measures failed, the Confederacy was born in 1860 with the treasonous act of seceding from the Union.

However, their militias, which comprised the Confederate Army, weren’t up to the task, as history records, and they lost.