Mailbag: Kellum should resign from council

I was happy to see the letter submitted to the Albany City Council calling for Rich Kellum’s immediate resignation.
I’m not a council-person or involved in city politics at all, but I have met the man in person and he is definitely not worthy of serving any public office. I have heard many comments this man has made and personally I would say that he is a relic that is best left unearthed. Sadly, he would probably agree with this assessment, as he is unapologetic in his views.
His time in public office should have ended long ago and I’m thankful that his term is nearing its end. I think it would be fitting if Albany could end his term prematurely, to show that his views no longer have a place in Albany, or anywhere for that matter.
John Franzwa
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!