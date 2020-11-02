Mailbag: Keith Kolkow is a candidate for all

I’ve been seeing endorsements that laud candidates’ business acumen and pro-business stances.
Is that really what we want? It seems to me that the current Albany City Council and even our federal government are all about business. How’s that working out? Our budget faces a shortfall and our council is incapable of empathizing with the concerns of some of our most vulnerable citizens. Business targets a specific clientele and caters to it. Government is for all of us. That’s what civics is about.
Keith Kolkow understands this and that’s why he participates in the greater Albany community. That’s why you’ll meet him at government meetings and civic gatherings in support of a wide range of constituencies, including, yep, local businesses. That’s why I’m supporting Keith Kolkow for Albany City Council Ward 1, because he’s a candidate for all of us.
Bernadette Niederer
Albany
