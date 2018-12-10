Do you really think the State of Oregon can save money?
Now that the Democrats are are firmly in control of the Legislature they didn't waste any time going after my over-taxed money.
I do not want the state to take my over-taxed money and put it into a state savings account. I worked hard all my life to earn that money and want it back! I already voted for all my area school bond measures, and by voting I had a say in my school taxes.
I say put it to a vote to keep our money or not.
K.C. Webster
Albany (Dec. 10)