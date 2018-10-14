Join me in re-electing Sherrie Sprenger. I have always known her to be honest and trustworthy. How many other politicians can you say that about? When I've contacted her office, she has always gotten back to me with real answers, and not some generic talking points which I've received from other politicians. She is out in her district, and not afraid to engage with her constituents.
We need someone like her in office again, that has the level head and common sense she brings to public office. She has been doing a great job, and she will continue to do so.
Join me in voting for her and keeping someone like her that doesn't just stay in Salem, but engages with the people she represents on a regular basis.
Charles Hamlin
Scio (Oct. 14)