Mailbag: Keep out of reach of children

On a walk from the Book Bin to Burst’s Candies with my family, I noticed that my beloved Lego shop was out of business.

Months later, on the same walk, I saw a big sign proclaiming Cookies, and I was relieved. It was a fair trade: Legos to cookies. Weeks later, when the shop was more developed, I thought I might peer through the window to see what it would look like. However, what I saw was a sign saying “Not for public consumption.” I figured out that it was a cannabis “cookie” shop.

How could that happen? The shop, with its misleading “cookie” name, should not be in the family-friendly center of downtown Corvallis.

A cookie is a treat that no one can resist, especially kids. The cookie shop’s misleading name and marketing should be changed to something less enticing to kids. When I was researching the cookie shop for a school assignment, even relevant articles were stamped with a disclaimer, “Keep out of reach of children.” If an article on the topic of cannabis has a warning, then a massive sign and massively misleading name isn’t appropriate.