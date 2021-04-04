 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Keep out of reach of children
Mailbag: Keep out of reach of children

On a walk from the Book Bin to Burst’s Candies with my family, I noticed that my beloved Lego shop was out of business.

Months later, on the same walk, I saw a big sign proclaiming Cookies, and I was relieved. It was a fair trade: Legos to cookies. Weeks later, when the shop was more developed, I thought I might peer through the window to see what it would look like. However, what I saw was a sign saying “Not for public consumption.” I figured out that it was a cannabis “cookie” shop.

How could that happen? The shop, with its misleading “cookie” name, should not be in the family-friendly center of downtown Corvallis.

A cookie is a treat that no one can resist, especially kids. The cookie shop’s misleading name and marketing should be changed to something less enticing to kids. When I was researching the cookie shop for a school assignment, even relevant articles were stamped with a disclaimer, “Keep out of reach of children.” If an article on the topic of cannabis has a warning, then a massive sign and massively misleading name isn’t appropriate.  

Downtown Corvallis is a family-friendly place. A true cookie shop would be a good fit. According to Benton County’s zoning and cannabis regulations, a cannabis cookie shop downtown is legal. However, Corvallis could have followed Ashland’s approach: “Cities, like Ashland, have developed more nuanced zoning restrictions designed to keep dispensaries in high-traffic commercial areas while roping off the city’s downtown” (Sliwoski, Vince. 2015. “Oregon Marijuana Zoning Laws: Still All Over the Map”).

In the future, I hope to go on my same Saturday morning walk and have it include a kid-friendly cookie.  

Simon Scheessele

Fifth-grader, Corvallis Online

 

