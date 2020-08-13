Mailbag: Keep kids safe, keep schools closed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'm writing to you to state my opinion on the topic of President Donald Trump pressuring public schools to open back up this September under the threat of cutting school funding of any school that refuses to reopen. I believe that reopening the schools will only do one thing, endanger the students, teachers, and their family members.

Hospitals across the country are on the edge of overflowing and saying that they cannot afford to treat the new cases that are likely going to spike if schools reopen. There are also new reports that show that COVID-19/coronavirus are now affecting teens and children at larger rates.

I believe that all schools should take the safe route of online learning instead of opening back up cause no matter how thorough schools can be, there will always be the chance that COVID-19 can slip through and start infecting the local community. Reopening school during this time is reckless endangerment to the students and teachers and their families. To protect our community, we must keep the schools closed.

Matthew Boland

Albany

