I'm sure Sen. Wyden appreciated the pat on the back given by your editorial yesterday (Opinion, Sept. 3) supporting the use of paper ballots. While that is surely an excellent way to achieve the paper trail important to an honest election, the only way to "ensure that hackers have not meddled with election results" is to keep every aspect of the election system totally away from the Internet.
Any kind of meddling causes doubts and questions results. Hackers of all kinds will be trying to show they can.
Ed Henze
Albany (Sept. 4)