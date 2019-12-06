Mailbag: Keep crime news off the front page

Recently we were subjected to repeated front page coverage in the G-T of a trial for murder committed in Alsea.

I assume a local newspaper is meant to inform regarding community and national news that is of some impact or meaning to the readers. Other than prurient interest, I see no reason to make a local murder front page news. The murder definitely had effects on the victim and the victim’s family, along with the perpetrator’s family. But the reality is it has little effect beyond the limited few that are directly or indirectly suffering because of the crime.

Making such events front-page news is the same as when I turn on the evening news and one of the marquee items may be some husband who tragically killed his wife or killed his children and wife. How is that “national” news? What purpose does it serve other than to titillate or facilitate schadenfreude (a German word for taking pleasure from another’s misfortune). As an aside, isn’t it also interesting that those sensationalist murders on national TV news are always white people?