Judge Kavanaugh is a poor choice for a supreme court nominee, for anyone who believes in the rule of law.
He has shown complete disdain for the judicial system by lying under oath on numerous occasions. He undermines the system of checks and balances our Founding Fathers intended the court to have over the executive branch by claiming that the president is above the law.
Under the Constitution, the legislature writes the laws. The president signs them. And, the courts determine their constitutionality. If we don't like a law we can challenge it in the courts. But, once the Supreme Court rules, that is the law of the land.
The Republicans thinks they can reverse 50 or 60 years of rulings, on things like Roe V Wade, just by appointing Kavanaugh, without amending the Constitution. The Democrats aren't much better. They would repeal the Second Amendment, without going through the legal process, given the chance.
The qualifications for becoming a jurist ought to include a knowledge of the law and the ability to remain unbiased. Being a central figure in the Bush White House doesn't automatically make you evil. But, it certainly doesn't play well to that "unbiased" thing.
Frank W. Lathen
Lebanon (Sept. 11)