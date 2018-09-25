It is entirely possible that Judge Kavanaugh believes he’s telling the truth when he denies remembering ever sexually assaulting anyone. The two accusations made against him thus far include the fact that he was seriously intoxicated during these episodes. If that’s true, he may have experienced what many alcoholics do, a blackout, wherein his memory of the recent past is completely blocked. If that is so, he may have a serious alcohol problem.
He may also truly believe that he never sexually assaulted anyone based on his claim that he was a virgin until late into his early adulthood. Of course, he is making the common mistake of equating sexual assault with actual sexual intercourse. Given what we know of rape, in a significant percentage actual penetration doesn’t occur. He may also be mistaken in equating sexual assault as resulting in physical injuries to the victim. Again, while this occurs in a significant number of assaults, it is not part of the definition of this crime.
These comments are based on data derived from a significant number of research projects, court reports and other sources. All of which means that while he may claim otherwise, it is highly likely that he did that of which he is accused.
Whether or not the judge has been a model citizen since high school and undergraduate school that alone does not absolve him of whatever wrong-doing he may have committed then. But stay tuned, there’s more to come.
Robert B. Harris, Ph.D.
Albany (Sept. 24)