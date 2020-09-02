Mailbag: Just saying 'oops' is not enough

The Gazette-Times reported that the city of Corvallis owes nearly $250,000 in fines and penalties due to the finance department’s not fully monitoring the work of an employee who misfiled, over a three-year period, with the IRS.
Our city manager says not to worry because he has faith in that department because it has “won numerous awards for clean audits” and high-quality work. Perhaps he should review the auditors who conducted these “clean” audits, as they apparently did not do a very professional nor thorough job over these three years!
I hope the GT will follow up with this story to get more information for us. Just saying “oops” does not seem to be enough for a $250K cost to the city’s taxpayers!
Milt Donelson
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!