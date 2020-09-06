Mailbag: Just once something positive about Oregon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just once I would like to see Oregon in the national spotlight for something positive. Maybe boasting that Oregon has the lowest unemployment rate, most small business start-ups, lowest state taxes, or most affordable housing. I would settle for anything positive, but under the constant and historic democratic stranglehold control of this state, this will never be possible. The latest debacle that puts Oregon in a negative national light is the continued rioting in Portland.

Governor Kate Brown and Mayor Ted Wheeler have both been on the news blaming President Trump for sending in troops. Both say what is needed is more dialog. Three months have passed and they have both failed at talking or gaining any control of the situation. Ted finally admitted that he has not been paying attention but still has no plan of resolution. Kate has only given the issue lip service. These elected officials are falling back on the standard democratic playbook of blaming others for their own failures.