Today's extended article (news?) was irrelevant to the question. All good ol' Christopher discovered was his ancestors; at least if you accept one of the several Homo sapiens emigration theories currently proposed. And probably almost as close as an Inca could claim.
As a maybe closer (German?) relative, I found Columbus Day of little relevance except as a day off from school, so what's the big deal? All we have been doing lately (well, since around 1940) is picking a Monday, giving it a name, declaring a national holiday and enjoying a day off from whatever. So just celebrate what turns you on; live and let live!
You have free articles remaining.
Ed Henze
Albany (Oct. 13)