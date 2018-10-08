A friend’s neighbor commented on his lawn sign for incumbent Judge Fay Stetz-Waters: “You know she’s not qualified, right?” Another friend heard a similar comment: “She doesn’t have a license — not even a law degree.” These rumors, which are even making the rounds at Mennonite Village, are spreading like wildfire in our community.
Judge Stetz-Waters, a law school graduate (Lewis and Clark, 2005) and member of the Oregon Bar, has been more thoroughly vetted than any judge sitting on the bench in Linn County. When Governor Brown appointed her she said, “Fay Stetz-Waters brings the experience of a Marine, a civil rights investigator, and an administrative law judge to the Linn County bench. She will be balanced, fair, and compassionate, and also tough as a trial court judge.”
Stetz-Waters served as president of Linn-Benton Women Lawyers, vice president of the Linn-Benton Bar Association and has been endorsed by four Oregon Supreme Court Justices, the Chief Justice of the Oregon Court of Appeals and Mayor Sharon Konopa. She also won the Oregon State Bar Judicial Preference Poll.
Unqualified? Hardly. So, why the slander? I don’t know how these rumors began but I do know it is time for them to be silenced. They are “fake news” and not worthy of this race. Judge Stetz-Waters is not only qualified, she is highly qualified. The depth and wealth of her experience have made her an excellent judge and she should be retained as our Linn County Circuit Court judge.
Christine Webb
Albany (Oct. 6)