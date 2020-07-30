Mailbag: Journal recommends people wear masks

On July 10, Jim Knutson wrote that “mandating face masks, shields, coverings outside is not necessary” and cited an article in the May 21 of New England Journal of Medicine.

In the July 9 edition there was a letter to the editor by the authors of the original article noting that people were “citing our Perspective article ... as support for discrediting widespread masking.” They went on to add that while the article did state “wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little protection ... the rest of the paragraph makes clear, we intended that to apply to passing encounters in public spaces, not sustained interactions.”